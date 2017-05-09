His testimony must have done him in.

Via The Daily Mail:

President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, shortly after he provided misleading testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about classified emails from Huma Abedin found on Anthony Weiner’s computer.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed to reporters that ‘the president has accepted the recommendation of the deputy attorney general and the attorney general regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.’

A written statement from Spicer, sent minutes later, confirmed that Trump ‘acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.’

Trump said: ‘The FBI is one of our nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement.’

