Ridiculous.

Via BBC:

Venezuela’s opposition, non-government organisations and international bodies have accused the government of using military courts against its critics.

The courts have detained at least 50 protesters, according to a local human rights organisation.

The secretary general of the Organisation of American States (OAS) likened the country to a dictatorship.

Government officials have not confirmed the arrests or the military processing of civilian suspects.

“The right and basic guarantees of due process no longer exist in Venezuela from the moment a civilian is forced to appear before a military court,” said Luis Almagro, the Uruguayan head of the OAS, in a video statement on Monday.

Venezuela announced its withdrawal from the OAS last month, accusing the US-based group of meddling in its affairs.

President Nicolás Maduro said on Monday he planned to create a constitutional military assembly to deepen his revolution.

