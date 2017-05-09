Sounds good to me.

The American Civil Liberties Union is lambasting a new Texas law that bans so-called “sanctuary cities” with a mock travel advisory.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday signed a law that would allow police to ask about an individual’s immigration status. It also threatens sheriffs with jail if they don’t cooperate with federal authorities.

In response, the ACLU issued a satirical “travel alert” warning anyone planning travel to Texas that their Constitutional rights could be threatened.

“The alert comes amid the passing of a Texas law known as SB4,” the ACLU said in a statement Tuesday. “The law gives a green light to police officers in the state to investigate a person’s immigration status during a routine traffic stop, leading to widespread racial profiling, baseless scrutiny, and illegal arrests of citizens and non-citizens alike presumed to be ‘foreign’ based on how they look or sound. The travel alert applies to all travelers to Texas, including U.S. travelers from other states and U.S. citizens. In addition, this alert applies to all encounters with federal, state, county law enforcement including local police and sheriffs.”

