Via Daily Caller:

A 30-year-old man originally from Africa is being charged with the murder of two Boston doctors who were discovered dead with their throats slit in their penthouse apartment Friday night, according to multiple reports.

While responding to a call that an armed man was in an upscale Boston apartment building, police arrived at the scene to find Bampumim Teixeira. Two police officers opened fire at Teixeira because they believe he “either pointed or fired a weapon at them,” according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors allegedly said he did not shoot at the police, despite original reports. He was arraigned Monday while still in his hospital bed. Boston police say no officers were struck by bullets during the violent exchange.

“The individual had just killed two people, Boston Police Commissioner William Evans told reporters Saturday, according to the Boston Globe. “He had nothing to lose.”

After law enforcement arrested Teixeira, a SWAT team surveyed the apartment to ensure that no other shooters were present. The authorities found no accomplices, but did discovery the bodies of Field, 49, and his fiancee Lina Bolanos, 38, dead with their hands bound and throats slashed, according to the Boston Globe. The walls were allegedly smeared with blood and featured a vindictive message (although it is not clear if the note itself was written in blood).

