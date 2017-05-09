Unbelievable.

Via Free Beacon:

Prosecutors wrapped up their closing arguments Monday in the tax evasion and fraud trial of former Democratic Rep. Corrine Brown (Fla.) by telling jurors the evidence overwhelmingly shows that Brown used her ‘charitable organization’ to illegally benefit herself and staffers.

The prosecution added that Brown’s actions effectively led to needy children being robbed of scholarships.

“The real victims are all of those worthy kids who could have gotten scholarships, who needed a leg up. That’s who she robbed from, those kids,” Eric G. Olshan, one of the prosecutors, said during the one-hour closing arguments against Brown, Jacksonville.com reported.

Keep reading…