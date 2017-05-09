Jimmy Carter said he voted for Bernie Sanders and then went on to quote FDR's four freedoms 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/kUrFPCj5y2

Carter was an earlier Bernie, somewhat held in check by the nature of the times. Which was why, prior to Obama he topped the lists of worst President ever.

Via Free Beacon:

Former President Jimmy Carter did not vote for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 primaries, instead choosing the more progressive candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.).

Carter, 92, revealed who he cast his ballot for Monday evening. He and Sanders appeared together at the Carter Center in Atlanta for a discussion on politics and human rights, the Washington Post reported.

During the event, Sanders, a self-declared socialist, launched into a campaign-style speech in which he castigated corporate money in politics and lamented low voter turnout in the United States.

“If we had 80 percent of the people voting in this country, the Republican Party would be a significant minority,” Sanders said. “So we have got to get people involved. And you do that by being honest about the real problems they face and come up with real solutions.”

Carter then smiled, turned to the audience, and asked, “Can y’all see why I voted for him?” His comment drew laughter from the audience.

Keep reading…