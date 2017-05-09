They’ve moved from concern about actual guns to concern about imitation guns in school to even any comments or thought about even a toy gun. Insane.

Via Daily Mail:

A seventh grader in Ohio was suspended from school after liking a photo of a gun on Instagram.

Zachary Bowlin received a 10-day suspension from Edgewood Middle School in Trenton after he liked the social media post showcasing an airsoft gun that shoots pellets on Instagram. The caption of the photo said, ‘Ready.’

‘I liked it, scrolling down Instagram at night about 7, 8 o’clock I liked it,’ Zachary told WXIX. ‘The next morning they called me down (to the office) patted me down and checked me for weapons.’

He told WCMH, ‘I don’t think I did anything wrong… Then, they told me I was getting expelled or suspended or whatever.’

The middle school student was sent home with a note from officials at the school to notify his parents about the cause of his suspension Thursday.

