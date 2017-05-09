Quintessential Obama, praising himself and focusing on the important things like cow flatulence.

Barack Obama said Tuesday that he is adjusting to his post-presidency by writing a third book and learning how to make his own coffee – and by wrangling with his wife over ‘closet space’ in the Washington, D.C. home they rent.

The 8,200-square-foot mansion in one of America’s wealthiest ZIP codes, fetching an estimated $22,000 per month in rent, has a total of nine bedrooms. Each presumably includes at least one closet.

Trump also said he hasn’t changed as a person since taking office in 2009, and that he grew ‘more humble’ as his presidency wore on.

‘It is true that I’m not living in the White House anymore. I actually am enjoying being in my own house,’ Obama said in Milan, Italy at a conference devoted to the intersection of food policy and technology.

‘I have been fighting Michelle to get more closet space. I have been trying to figure out how the coffee maker works,’ he said.

