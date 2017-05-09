Just what America needs.

Via NTK:

Former President Barack Obama seemed to suggest that he is happy to get involved in helping the Democratic Party rebuild during a Q&A segment at the Seeds&Chips Global Food Innovation Summit in Italy on Tuesday.

Obama was asked how he has been spending his time since he left office.

“We’re spending a lot of time on building our next phase of work, which will involve what we’re calling the Obama Presidential Center,” Obama told the audience. “Our goal is to set up the premier institution in the United States, but also to work with other countries to train the next generation of leadership for activism.”

The former president then explained how the Obama Presidential Center will work to train the next generation of leaders and activists.

“People always ask me, ‘aw, Mr. President, we need you and we want you involved,’” Obama told the audience. This could be a reference to the Democratic Party’s continued calls for Obama to get involved in helping the party rebuild.