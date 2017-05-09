This guy is a weasel, trying to say that there is something that is classified. Yet, Sen. Dianne Feinstein who has been fully briefed, said there is nothing. If there had been something classified, she wouldn’t have said there was nothing. When even CNN is calling out Democrats for being liars, the narrative they are pushing is in serious trouble.

Via Daily Caller:

California Rep. Eric Swalwell was hammered on CNN Monday for failing to produce evidence to back up his recent claim that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government.

CNN anchors John Berman and Poppy Harlow asked Swalwell, a Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee, about his statement last Friday that he has viewed both classified and unclassified information showing that Trump advisers coordinated with the Kremlin.

“There is fire. I’ve seen evidence on the unclassified and classified side of that fire,” Swalwell said last week.

