Have to say, been really impressed with the strong voice that Nikki Haley has been at the UN particularly after the weak-kneed Obama administration.

Via Free Beacon:

Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked on Sunday praised the Trump administration’s defense of Israel, arguing the Jewish state is no longer “the United Nations’ punching bag” with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley’s leadership.

Shaked spoke at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, where she castigated the U.N. General Assembly as a place without “justice and morality.” She added that Haley has provided Israel “hope” by acting as an advocate for the Jewish nation in the face of an antagonistic U.N., the Jerusalem Post reported.

“Israel is not the United Nations’ punching bag anymore,” Shaked said. “We can see the change with Nikki Haley as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations … Israelis finally feel that we have someone leading the fight for justice and morality in a place without it. We feel like our voice will finally be heard in the halls of the General Assembly.”

