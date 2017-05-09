We have no evidence, “But we’re getting closer.” How is having nothing getting closer? Maybe by the end of Trump’s second term they’ll have this figured out. Once again, another ‘bombshell’ fizzles out. And this is incredibly partisan Chris Murphy saying there’s nothing, not more centrist Democrats who have already weighed in saying there’s nothing.

Via Free Beacon:

Sen. Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) admitted Tuesday on MSNBC that Congress does not have a “smoking gun” proving President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with the Russian government.

“So, I don’t know. We certainly don’t have a smoking gun today, but it seems that this story is unfolding only in one direction,” Murphy said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Murphy’s comments came after Monday’s congressional hearing in which former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates testified about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s connections to Russia.

Keep reading…