I saw the headline yesterday about “Hamas Accepts 2 State Solution” but didn’t read it specifically because that headline was posted by one of the fake news outfits. Kudos to Bibi for calling them out.

Via The Hill:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu borrowed a line from President Trump on Sunday, referring to CNN, The New York Times and other outlets as “fake news.”

Netanyahu was upset with reporting by the two news groups about a new political document from the Palestinian group Hamas.

“Ever wonder what fake news is?” Netanyahu asked in a social media posting. “Last week, headlines in CNN, Al Jazeera and The Guardian said Hamas now accepts a Palestinian state along the 1967 lines. The New York Times headline called this ‘moderation.’”

“The intimation is that Hamas now accepts the state of Israel,” Netanyahu continued. “Great news, right? Well except for one small detail: This is a complete distortion of the truth.”

CNN’s headline on the new Hamas document reads: “Hamas says it accepts ’67 borders, but doesn’t recognize Israel.”

The New York Times in a May 1 front-page headline wrote: “Hamas Tempers Extreme Stances In Bid For Power.”

While the Hamas document states a willingness for a Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, the group continues to back terrorism, Netanyahu argued, and has no interest in peace with Israel.

Keep reading…