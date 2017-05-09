Liberals had been hyping Sally Yates testimony yesterday as though it would reveal some smoking gun against Trump on Russia. But of course, it didn’t. The only thing it could have showed was failure to act expeditiously when questions were raised about Flynn. But it didn’t even show that, as this post shows.

Via Newsbusters:

On CBS Evening News, Anchor Scott Pelley declared that “President Trump’s team got more than one warning about Michael Flynn.” Their coverage too was just a glorified retelling of her story that clocked in at a little over three minutes.

A theme that was carried on all three networks was the idea that the White House didn’t want to do anything with Yates’ warning. But according to her own testimony that may not be the case. As reported by CBS, Yates told the committee that the White House lawyer was “concerned that taking action might interfere with the FBI investigation. And we told him, both the senior career official and I, that he should not be concerned with it.” This seems to indicate they wanted to not harm the FBI investigation.

CBS’s Pegues did note that the lawyer “asked to see the evidence against Flynn. Three days later on January 30th, Yates agreed, but that night the Obama straight holdover was fired for refusing to defend the President’s travel ban.” This action by the White House lawyer coupled with the willingness to meet multiple times would seem to indicate the administration was taking the warning seriously.

This part of Yates testimony was ignored altogether by NBC Nightly News. They instead chose to whine about how President Trump was blaming the Obama administration for allowing Flynn to keep his security clearance. They gave the story a total of three and a half minutes, but they did give more time to the news that Obama warned Trump than any other network.