Very sad news tonight to report.

The Truth About Guns announced the death of Second Amendment authority, blogger Bob Owens.

Owens, who was 46, was the founder and editor of BearingArms.com. which covered firearms news, gun laws, and use-of-force.

Here’s a video of Owens being interviewed by the NRA disputing the Everytown’s categorization of school shootings.

He began blogging as a North Carolina native in New York at the politics-focused Confederate Yankee in 2004. In 2007 Bob began writing about firearms, gun rights, and crime at Pajamas Media, and added gun and gear reviews for Shooting Illustrated in 2010.

He was a tireless advocate for the right to keep and bear arms and had a following of over 2 million on Facebook.

Bob was well-respected among conservatives and Second Amendment advocates. He would frequently take on gun control advocates in social media with his classic brand of intelligence and sharp wit, often leaving them in the dust.

His death has deeply saddened the conservative sphere, with many weighing in with how much they appreciated him and wishes for his family.

A small sample:

Thank you, Bob, for all your work on behalf of us all, condolences to your family and may you rest in peace…



