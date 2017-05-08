And he admitted to asking for unmasking of either a Trump person or a member of Congress.

Via Free Beacon:

Barack Obama’s former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, testified Monday before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism that the intelligence community “unmasked” 1,934 U.S. persons in 2016.

Clapper said the term “unmasking” is often misunderstood and that it is important to know the context.

“There are cases when, to fully understand the context of the communication that has been obtained or the threat that is posed, the consumer of that collected intelligence may ask the identity of the U.S. person be revealed,” Clapper said.

“Such requests explain why the unmasking is necessary, and that explanation is conveyed back to the agency that collected the information,” he continued. “It is then up to that agency whether to approve the request and to provide the identity.”

