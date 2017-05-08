She had prior strokes, a hip problem already and a stent placed in last week, according to the local report, before this attack.

A 16-year-old boy turned himself in after a video posted on social media that showed a woman being slammed to the ground then tossed into a pool at a rowdy pool party in North Lauderdale over the weekend.

The teen surrendered to Broward Sheriff’s Office Monday around 5 p.m. He faces one count of battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

BSO was looking into the incident that happened Saturday at the pool at the Players Place Townhomes on Champions Way.

The video shows the 68-year-old woman, identified as Nancy James, walking with her two dogs as she approached the group to ask them to turn down their music. A group gathers around James as someone is heard saying “throw her in” in the background.

