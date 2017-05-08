Put them on the Mooch meal plan.

The Catholic institution Fordham University has rejected a proposal to open Chick-fil-A on campus after students at the New York City-based college voiced concerns that the restaurant chain is anti-gay.

The concerns were voiced by the United Student Government, the Commuter Students Association, the Residence Hall Association and the Rainbow Alliance, according to the Fordham Observer.

None of these groups responded to email or Facebook messages from The College Fix.

In comments to the Observer, Rainbow Alliance co-president Roberta Munoz said rejecting the proposal does not mean the university is fully tolerant of the LGBTQ community.

“This is something that I don’t want to congratulate Fordham for, like ‘Oh my god, I’m so glad that you can see this. You’re such a good person,’” she said. “I don’t want to pat them on the back. You can’t say ‘Oh you’re such a great ally’ when there’s still so many issues with our queer students. Like great, love it, but keep going.”

Concern that the Chick-fil-A menu options are too narrow was also reportedly a factor.

