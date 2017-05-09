The failed 2016 Democrat presidential candidate has time on her hands and no extra charge for a fake accent. Update to this previous story.

Via WFTV:

The NAACP Florida State Conference president on Monday called for the resignation of two Bethune-Cookman University officials a week after the school invited U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to serve as its keynote commencement speaker.

Florida NAACP President Adora Nweze called on president Edison Jackson and board chairman Joe Petrock to resign immediately.

The decision to invite DeVos to speak at the school last Tuesday caused public outcry because of comments that she previously made calling historically black colleges and universities “real pioneers” of school choice.[…]

Several attorneys have already agreed to represent faculty and students who peacefully protested DeVos’ speech and who might face retaliation from the university, Nweze said.

“Our partners have reviewed the university student code of conduct, and it does not contain any prohibition on peaceful protests and freedom of expression,” Nweze said. “The NAACP Volusia County Daytona Beach Branch and several attorneys will be on the ground monitoring this situation.”

“It reached the level of violating the students’ constitutional and civil rights when they started to be threatened or intimidated,” said NAACP Daytona Beach chapter president Cynthia Slater. “It’s very disturbing.”

Nweze said the organization opposes DeVos’ visit and believes that she’s unworthy of receiving an honorary degree from B-CU.

Keep reading…