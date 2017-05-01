No, she’s not a racist.

Via College Fix:

The outgoing chair of the University of Wisconsin-Madison student government ripped her college upon departure, saying it “lacks the capacity, courage, and integrity to protect communities of color.”

The Daily Cardinal reports that in a letter addressed to the entire UW-Madison community, Carmen Goséy wrote “I was operating in a white position as a person of color […] Now I see the University was not designed for the success of minority communities; it was designed for white students to learn about my oppression while not having to participate in dismantling it.”

She added “all white people are racist” and that her chairmanship of the Associated Students of Madison made her “a token for white supremacists.”

