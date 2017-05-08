Different timing, very unusual to comment on an investigation at the start of it.
Via Daily Caller:
Trey Gowdy called out the inconsistencies in FBI Director James Comey’s handling of the US-Russia probe and Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, host of “The Situation Room,” asked Gowdy to respond to a tweet from Rep. Adam Schiff alleging that Comey “concealed [the] Trump invest[igation]” but “spoke about Clinton.”
“He’s suggesting there’s a double standard,” Blitzer said. “Do you agree with him?”
Gowdy seemed to agree that there were inconsistencies involved, but was unconvinced that those inconsistencies favored Trump more than Clinton.