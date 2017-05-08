Gross.

Via Free Beacon:

Bill Maher made a sexually charged joke about Ivanka Trump and her father President Donald Trump during Friday night’s “Real Time” on HBO, the New York Post reports.

While talking with New York magazine writer Gabriel Sherman, Maher mentioned how many liberals felt Ivanka’s influence over the White House would be a “saving grace.”

“When he’s about to fucking nuke Finland or something, she’s going to walk into the bedroom and, you know, ‘Daddy,'” Maher said in a lilting voice, using his hand to mimic giving a handjob. “Daddy. Don’t do it, Daddy.”

The crowd laughed, while Sherman appeared uncomfortable over Maher’s remarks.

