He joins Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein in the ‘we wouldn’t prostitute our principles on this’ to push liberal agenda point.

Via Free Beacon:

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) admitted Sunday there is currently no evidence showing collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.

CBS host John Dickerson asked Manchin on “Face the Nation” about the latest information he has received on the federal investigation into potential links between the Trump campaign and Russia and whether he has seen any evidence of collusion.

Manchin said he has seen no proof of collusion, despite accusations to the contrary from many who oppose Trump, including members of Congress who have threatened impeachment proceedings.

