You might remember Jonathan Gruber. He’s the man who built Obamacare then later admitted it was done in such a way that it was designed to fail on its own so that socialized medicine would replace it in its wake.

Via Washington Post:

Jonathan Gruber is Ford Professor of Economics at MIT and worked on both the Massachusetts health-care reform and the Affordable Care Act.

The primary rallying cry for this week’s passage of the American Health Care Act was the claim that the Affordable Care Act was “imploding.” Republicans argued the rapidity and lack of clarity with which this radical bill passed the House was necessary given how quickly the ACA was “falling apart.” They cited as evidence the recent large premium increases and the growing number of counties with no insurers.

What supporters of the AHCA are not admitting, however, is that the ACA’s current failings are due to the misguided policies of Republicans and particularly the Trump administration. Before Donald Trump was elected, there were no places in the country where individuals could not buy insurance on the exchanges. The large premium increases announced last year were a one-time correction to make up for insurers’ dramatic underpricing in the first years of the ACA. The problems we are seeing now are due to the uncertainties injected into the market by the Trump administration’s actions to undermine the ACA’s success.

Keep reading…