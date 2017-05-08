Sally Yates is expected to testify today about her contacts with the White House over Michael Flynn.

Democrats are trying to pitch Sally Yates as a ‘non-political career DOJ employee.’

Here’s Hillary Clinton spokesman, Brian Fallon:

Why are they so anxious to clean her up?

Maybe because of this report from a State Department Inspector General. Free Beacon was reporting on the difficulty of getting a non-bias investigation of Hillary Clinton, given the Democratic bias of the people in charge of making the decisions.

Bossie has questioned whether Lynch could remain impartial due to her past political donations. Lynch gave $10,700 in contributions to Democratic candidates between 2004 and 2008. Howard Krongard, who was inspector general for the State Department from 2005 to 2008, predicted earlier this year that even if the FBI referred Clinton’s case to the Justice Department for prosecution it would “never get to an indictment.” Krongard said the case would have to go through “four loyal Democratic women,” including Lynch, top White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, [ed.- emphasis added] and Assistant Attorney General Leslie Caldwell, who heads the department’s criminal division.

So if you didn’t already know she was a Democrat operative from her reaction to the Trump executive order and the virulent reaction of the Democrats to try to defend her, you now know a former Inspector General was calling her out long before any issues having to do with Trump or Flynn.

So here are more questions. What connection does she have to the Democratic party? What donations has she made to Hillary Clinton or other Democrats? What does she know about leaks to the media?



