How dare Copts call out Muslim Brotherhood members for trying to kill them! Elibiary is a big supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and was let go from his Homeland Sec post after allegations that he improperly used classified documents. He had also made statements about the eventual return of a Muslim caliphate.

Via Daily Caller:

A former Obama administration official at the Department of Homeland Security said Sunday that when it comes to the Islamic State slaughtering Egyptian Christians, “what goes around, comes around.”

In a tweet posted Sunday, Mohamed Elibiary, who formerly served as senior member of the DHS’ Homeland Security Advisory Council, stated, “Reading ISIS’s latest mag ‘otherizing’ Egypt’s Copts. Subhanallah how what goes around comes around. Coptic ldrs did same to MB Egyptians.”

“Subhanallah” is Arabic for “Glory to Allah,” and so in this tweet, Elibiary is expressing praise to Allah for the fact that ISIS is killing Egyptian Christians as apparent retribution for Coptic leaders doing the same to members of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.

In early May, ISIS published issue 9 of its magazine “Rumiyah,” which is the publication Elibiary is referencing in his tweet.

The first article in the new issue is titled “The Ruling on the Belligerent Christians,” and explicitly praises the recent ISIS terror attacks against Coptic Christians in Egypt, also calling for more deadly attacks against Christians and their property. Elibiary referred to this call and other contents in the article as “otherizing” in his tweet.

“From among these blessed deeds were the successive attacks which the soldiers of the Islamic State in Misr1 and Sinai carried out against the Christians in those lands, targeting them with killings and assassinations, and afflicting their churches with burning and explosions,” the article in Rumiyah states. “Thus, they brought upon them tremendous detriment and deepened their wounds. The last of the blessed attacks against them were the simultaneous explosions at two of their largest churches, one in northern Misr and the other in southern Misr, in the cities of Alexandria and Tanta on their holiday on the 12th of the month of Rajab in the year 1438.”

