Lucky for us it’s named the Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB).

Via Mirror:

Pope Francis today criticised the naming of the US military’s biggest non-nuclear explosive as “the Mother of All Bombs”, saying the word “mother” should not be used in reference to a deadly weapon.

The US Air Force dropped a bomb officially designated as the GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast on suspected Islamic State fighters in eastern Afghanistan last month.

The nickname was widely used in briefings and reporting on the attack.

“I was ashamed when I heard the name,” Pope Francis told an audience of students today.