I’ll remember that the next time anyone in my household wants to buy anything with the “Martha Stewart” brand attached.

Via Smoke Room:

Martha Stewart appeared to be giving a portrait of President Donald Trump the middle finger in New York City Saturday night.

The 75-year-old home entrepreneur and business mogul was spotted at the Frieze Art Fair at Randall’s Island Park standing between a portrait of her pal rapper Snoop Dogg and Trump doing the shocking gesture, according to E! News.

In the shot, Stewart was giving a V sign to the rapper while it looked like she was flipping the bird to Trump.

Stewart shared a photo on Instagram Saturday with her 115,000 followers that just showed her giving a V sign to both portraits. In the caption next to the snap she wrote, “A propos this week Taping twenty more episodes with @snoopdogg for @vh1 Watch the awards Sunday night !!! We are presenting! Photo @seenbysharkey I am at @frieze the giant art fair on Randall’s island NYC.”