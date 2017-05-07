There are likely few presidents in our history who have been less courageous than Barack Obama. At every turn, when he was called to make a decision to help American interests, he chose to avoid the decision or to make a decision against the best interests of the country. Even his own people now admit his failure of courage has worsened our position and endangered us all over the world.

Via Boston Globe:

In one of his highest-profile speeches since he left the White House, President Obama delivered an indirect but unusually potent retort to President Trump’s efforts to repeal swaths of the nation’s health care program, telling a Boston audience that congressional Republicans were effectively helping the rich at the expense of everyone else.

“I hope that current members of Congress recognize it takes little courage to aid those who are already powerful, already comfortable, already influential — but it takes great courage to champion the vulnerable and the sick and the infirm,” Obama said at the John F. Kennedy Library, accepting the annual Profile in Courage Award, according to excerpts of his prepared remarks.

Obama was responding to a House vote last week to repeal the Affordable Care Act, his signature legislative accomplishment, a move that Democrats emphasize would chop funding for poor people’s health care while cutting taxes for the rich if the bill becomes law.

