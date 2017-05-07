Relevant part starts at 6:52.

Oh that should work…

Via Fox News Insider:

The city of Berkeley is considering opposing left-wing violence with “laughter yoga,” “singing” and “bubbles,” Steve Doocy reported on “Fox & Friends”…

The liberal city – particularly the University of California-Berkeley – has become the center of an ongoing debate over free speech.

In February, the city was engulfed by violent protests after a mob of radical, “anti-fascist” activists shut down Milo Yiannopoulos’ event at the university. In April, Ann Coulter’s scheduled speech on campus was canceled due to threats of violence.

In an April email chain, which included multiple city council members and Mayor Jesse Arreguin, city volunteer commissioner Phoebe Anne Sorgen suggested starting a “peace force” to stop the violence.

“Envision Wavy Gravy, bubbles, singing, laughter yoga! Occupella. Buddhist Peace Meditators. Fencing with sponge noodles,” she wrote. “Will Edwin set up the Empathy tent? How about a volleyball game in the middle of the park and/or a square dance? Will Code Pink pls bring peace symbol cookies to pass out, and daisies.”

