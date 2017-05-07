She may have flashed some ankle.

Via BPR:

A young Italian TV reporter and her cameraman were both assaulted on live TV while covering the arrival of refugees from Africa.

“She’s OK, but Italy isn’t.”

MATRIX Correspondent Francesca Parisella was covering the influx of immigrants who’d arrived in Italy and were sleeping at a Roman train station.

“Their hope is especially to reach Milan … and then to move to Northern Europe,” she told viewers. “It’s important to know that this reception –”

At that point, and within a minute of the beginning of the live broadcast, she and her crew were assaulted by the refugees.

“What’s happening, Francesca?” MATRIX anchor Nicola Porro asked as Parisella and her crew ran from the scene.

“They assaulted us, Nicola!” she managed to say while running.

