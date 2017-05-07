People starving to death there.

Via Free Beacon:

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Saturday issued a sharp rebuke of the government of Venezuela, condemning its “violent crackdown on protesters” and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s “disregard for the fundamental rights of his own people.”

“The Maduro regime must respect Venezuela’s constitution and the voice of its people,” Haley said in a statement. “We are particularly concerned that the government is failing to provide basic food and medical needs to the Venezuelan people.”

Haley’s statement comes amid ongoing protests in Venezuela against its embattled president as the country’s economic and political situation continues to deteriorate. Protesters have objected in large numbers to what they consider a number of injustices by the Maduro government, including the creation of a “constituent assembly” to rewrite the constitution.

