What was the excuse for insurers dropping out before Trump came in? Gruber is such a B.S. artist, even Chris Wallace was incredulous.

Via Free Beacon:

Obamacare architect Jonathan Gruber was called out Sunday for blaming the health care law’s failures on President Donald Trump.

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace stopped Gruber after he began blaming Trump for insurance companies pulling out of Obamacare exchanges.

Wallace pointed out that in most of Iowa, there is only one insurer participating in the state’s exchange, noting that it is considering leaving as well.

“And whose fault is this?” Gruber asked. “Before President Trump was elected, there were no counties in America that did not have an insurer.”

Keep reading..