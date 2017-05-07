Update to this previous story.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The Latest on the release of Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped three years ago by Boko Haram extremists in Nigeria (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A Nigerian government official says that five Boko Haram commanders have been released in exchange for the 82 Chibok girls.

The confirmation Sunday comes a day after the young women were liberated after more than three years in captivity by the Islamic militants.

There was no comment yet from the Nigerian presidency or Boko Haram, an extremist group linked to the Islamic State. The official who confirmed the release spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to reporters on the matter.

Authorities say 113 of the 276 girls abducted from their boarding school back in 2014 remain missing. Girls who escaped said some of their classmates had died from illness. Others did not want to come home either because they’d been radicalized by their captors.

