R.I.P., Kyle Milliken.

The Navy SEAL killed in action in Somalia this week was a distingusihed 15-year veteran who had had been awarded the Bronze star for heroism in combat four times.

Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken, 38, was killed during an operation against Al Shabab on May 5 in a remote area approximately 40 miles west of Mogadishu, the Pentagon said Saturday.

Milliken was a Virginia Beach-based Navy SEAL, The Virginian Pilot reported.

He was a member of SEAL Team Six, a defense official told Fox News.

WCSH-TV reported that Milliken grew up in Falmouth, in Maine, and was a graduate of Falmouth High School. He was killed and two other SEALs were wounded in a gunfight with the Islamic terror group

