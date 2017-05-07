Planning to ride the rainbow on a winged unicorn and work for Keebler.

Via NZ Herald:

A fantasy fanatic has spent over $50,000 ($35,000 USD) on plastic surgery including laser skin bleaching to become a real-life elf.

Luis Padron, 25, from Buenos Ares, Argentina, became obsessed with the world of elves, angels and fantasy beings after being bullied as a child.

He became determined to look like his favourite otherworldly characters and sourced inspiration from films including Labyrinth and The NeverEnding Story.

To look more like an elf, Luis started bleaching his hair and skin and now he has a $5,000-a-month ritual applying specialist creams, dyes, treatment and SPF100 sunscreen.

Additionally, he’s splashed over $35,000 on surgery including liposuction on his jaw, a rhinoplasty, full body hair removal and operations to change his eye colour.

Luis gets stared at for his unusual look but says he doesn’t care what people think and that he won’t stop until he has fully transformed into an elf.

He’s planning surgery to make his ears pointed, hair implants for a heart-shaped hairline and a limb lengthening op to make him 6ft 5in.

Luis, who sells cosplay merchandise, said: “I want to be an elf, an angel and a fantasy being, my aim is to look inhuman, ethereal, graceful and delicate.

“I have my own beauty ideal and want to achieve that no matter what.

