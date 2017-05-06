Relevant part at ~5:00

We finally have a candidate who stands up to the Soros effort to do in GOP candidates.

Via Fox News Insider:

Pennsylvania State Sen. Scott Wagner (R-York) fired back at liberal billionaire George Soros after a group the activist funds allegedly sent a “tracker” to his private event.

Wagner, the Republican primary front-runner to challenge Gov. Tom Wolf (D-Pa.) next year, was speaking at an exclusive central Pennsylvania country club when he noticed an unfamiliar man in the back of the room with a camera.

After asking the man to leave, Wagner told the crowd “you’re about to see your senator in action” and walked over and temporarily confiscated the man’s recording device.

In a video posted to Facebook, Wagner said Soros was a million-dollar donor to the group that allegedly sent the tracker to his event.

