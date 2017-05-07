Another victory for the snowflakes. Update to this previous story.

Via Fox News:

The University of California-Santa Cruz caved to the demands of liberal student protesters who staged a sit-in at the administration building, Abby Huntsman reported.

Huntsman called it another example of educators accommodating “snowflakes on campus.”

The school’s African-Black Student Alliance occupied the building for three days, demanding four specific concessions from the administration.

According to the Santa Cruz Sentinel, the four demands were four years of student housing for “all students from underrepresented communities” who applied to live in the Rosa Parks House, creating a lounge space in the Parks House, painting the Parks House the colors of Pan-African liberation and teaching a “mandatory educational diversity orientation” to freshmen students.

Keep reading…