Hard to argue with ‘The Worm’.

Via Daily Mail:

Kim Jong-un loves the theme song to the movie Rocky, plays table tennis and enjoys karaoke.

At least that’s what Dennis Rodman reveals about the despot.

In a recent interview, the former NBA star, who has close to ties to North Korea, says that his friend is misunderstood by both the mainstream media and the public and is ‘just like anybody else’.

And despite Kim’s constant threats to attack the US, Rodman claims the country’s leader told him: ‘I don’t want to bomb anyone’.

Rodman has had a very unique relationship with North Korea for years, ever since Kim – who is reportedly obsessed with the team the Chicago Bulls – wanted to meet the former member.

Rodman has visited the country six times since 2013 and appears to be very close with Kim, who holds the title of Supreme Leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

He even revealed: ‘No one’s ever held his baby before but me.’

In an interview with DuJour Magazine, Rodman claimed that when Kim is around his people, ‘he’s just like anybody else’.

‘He jokes and loves playing basketball, table tennis, pool. They love American ’80s music. They do karaoke,’ Rodman said of Kim.

‘He has this 13-piece girls’ band with violins…He loves The Doors and Jimi Hendrix… When I first went, the live band only played two songs for four hours: the theme songs from Rocky’and Dallas.’

