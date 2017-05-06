How about voting these characters out?

Via Free Beacon:

The City Council in Sacramento, Calif. voted unanimously late Thursday to spend taxpayer money on services to help illegal immigrants fight deportation.

A network of legal, educational, and faith-based nonprofit groups will receive $300,000 to assist immigrants with a variety of issues, not just deportation, the Sacramento Bee reported. The funds would likely be available within a month, according to Sacramento Councilman Eric Guerra.

“The reality is there is a lot of fear,” Guerra said. “We can alleviate that fear.”

