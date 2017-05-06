Trust fund babies with time on their hands. Update to this previous story.

In Philadelphia earlier this week, as many as 50 people shattered windows and car windshields, spray-painted structures and sidewalks, and ripped security cameras off buildings.

The damage from the night of rampaging on Monday: at least $100,000, police say. The vandals are believed to be part of an anarchist group called the “Summer of Rage,” according to the news release from police.

The vandalism happened in Kensington, targeting high-end cars and new buildings. The criminals spray-painted anarchist symbols on property and left behind a sign saying, “Gentrification is death. Revolt is life.”[…]

Authorities are also investigating whether the same group of anarchists was behind a fire that occurred around 4 a.m. in the neighborhood of Point Breeze. It took 75 firefighters to put out the fire.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said arson destroyed four upscale row houses, and is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the blaze.

Ori Feibush, the property’s developer, has been accused of gentrification. In April, anonymously posted fliers popped up around the neighborhood urging people to “fight back” against Feibush’s company and claiming the developer was “displacing the BLACK and BROWN people in the POINT-BREEZE and surrounding communities,” the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

