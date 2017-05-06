Liberals throwing a hissy, but it’s standard procedure whenever a complaint is filed.

Via Washington Examiner:

The Federal Communications Commission says it has received a number of complaints about a monologue given by CBS’ “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert in which he made some crude jokes about President Trump.

During an interview Thursday on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said he had a chance to view the clip and has received “a number of” complaints about it. He said his independent agency will look into the matter.

“We are going to take the facts that we find and we are going to apply the law as it’s been set out by the Supreme Court and other courts and we’ll take the appropriate action,” Pai said. “We’ll follow the standard operating procedures, as we always do, and make sure we evaluate what the facts are and apply the law fairly and fully.”

At issue is Colbert’s word choice when mocking Trump over abruptly ending a recent interview with CBS’s John Dickerson on “Face the Nation” when he was pressed on his unverified claims that President Obama wiretapped his office. After calling the episode “Disgrace the Nation,” Colbert went on to say that Trump’s “mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster.”[…]

Pai asserted that if the agency does find a violation, then it will determine what the appropriate “remedy” should be. “A fine, of some sort, is typically what we do,” he added.

