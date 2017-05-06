Taking a page from the North Koreans and Iran…

ABUJA, Nigeria — The United States and British governments are warning that the Boko Haram extremist group is actively planning to kidnap foreigners in northeast Nigeria.

The British warning says the extremists are targeting Western foreign workers in the Bama area of Borno state, close to the Cameroon border.

The Nigeria-based Boko Haram has been pushed out of strongholds by military efforts but continues to control parts of the country’s northeast.

