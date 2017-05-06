Isn’t that special? Writers and columnists like Eichenwald are the reason that Newsweak was sold to Sidney Harman for $1.00. He overpaid.

Via Daily Caller:

Senior Newsweek writer Kurt Eichenwald wants innocent people to suffer and die in order to prove a point.

Eichenwald said on Twitter Friday night that he hopes every Republican who voted in favor of the American Health Care Act on Thursday sees a family member come down with a serious “long term” illness and lose their insurance before dying. When challenged, Eichenwald doubled down. “I want them to be tortured,” he said of Republicans who supported the AHCA. He added: “I want the [Republicans] who supported this to feel the pain in their own families.”

In another tweet, Eichenwald spread the false claim that Republican congressmen celebrated the AHCA’s passage by drinking beer, saying their loved ones should die as a result.

