President Donald Trump’s choice for Army secretary withdrew his nomination Friday after mounting criticism over past statements he made about gays and lesbians, Muslims and other groups.

Mark Green, a Republican Tennessee state senator from Clarksville, pulled his name from consideration in a short statement Friday afternoon that said his nomination had become a distraction “due to false and misleading attacks against me.”

His decision came before confirmation hearings had even started for the West Point graduate and former Army medic — just four weeks after Trump picked him for the post.

“Tragically, my life of public service and my Christian beliefs have been mischaracterized and attacked by a few on the other side of the aisle for political gain,” Green said. “While these attacks have no bearing on the needs of the Army or my qualifications to serve, I believe it is critical to give the president the ability to move forward with his vision to restore our military to its rightful place in the world.

“Camie and I look forward to finding other opportunities to use our gifts to serve others and help make America great again.”

Green, a physician and Iraq war veteran who was re-elected to the state Senate in November, had halted a previously announced run for governor of Tennessee after Trump tapped him for Army secretary on April 7.

Nomination quick to come under scrutiny

But in short time, he came under fire from advocacy organizations for gays and lesbians and other minority groups over controversial comments he had made in the past. Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced opposition to Green’s nomination this week. And even some Republicans, led by U.S. Sen. John McCain, expressed discomfort with the pick.

