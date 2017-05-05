Via Fox News:

Following through on President Trump’s campaign promise to put immigrants to the U.S. through “extreme vetting,” the State Department announced new proposals Thursday to increase the screening of certain applicants, including requesting social media handles.

In response to Trump’s March 6 memorandum which demanded more screening for visa applicants, the State Department published a notice in the Federal Register seeking feedback on proposals that would demand more information of flagged applicants when a consular official believes it warranted.

Under the proposals, such applicants would have to provide information including social media handles, phone numbers and emails for the last five years, prior passport numbers and additional information about their family, past travel and employment.

