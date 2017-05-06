Shaun King is available.

Via WISTV:

An online petition says that graduating seniors at South Carolina State University are asking for a new spring commencement speaker after it was announced that Governor Henry McMaster was given the honors.

A petition on the website Care 2 is requesting that a new speaker is selected who can “relate to the HBCU experience.” In a statement on Wednesday, the university said the governor would give the commencement speech at the historically black college’s May 12 ceremony.

“SCSU graduating seniors, as well as family and friends, feel as though they are being short changed with the speaker that was chosen for them for their graduating ceremony,” the petition says. “On behalf of the graduating class, they feel as though this selection was not thought out thoroughly and Seniors are requesting a NEW speaker. Someone whom they can connect with.”

