Via Washington Times:

Hillary Clinton, after a six-month break from public life, is emerging to head up a resistance group, “Onward Together,” aimed entirely at taking out President Donald Trump’s policies and bringing down the Republican agenda.

It smells like a watchdogger’s dream. Can you say “Clinton Foundation, deja vu?”

Clinton’s calling it a political fundraising outlet. Need more be said? The Clinton Foundation was a fundraising operation as well — supposedly, to fund programs that “improve people’s lives around the world,” as the site states.

But as oftentimes happens when Clintons meet money, good intentions ran awry. As the Observer reported back in 2016, “more than half of those who received a person meeting with Hillary Clinton while she was the secretary of state had also donated to the Foundation.”

Curious connection, yes?

Here were the numbers, under the Observer’s bullet point, “Selling access to the U.S. State Department,” from the same article: “Of the 154 people who met with or had conference calls scheduled with Hillary, at least 85 donated to the Clinton Foundation, according to an Associated Press analysis. The 85 donors gave a combined total of $156 million to the Clinton Foundation and at least 40 gave more than $100,000 each. At least 20 gave more than $1 million. How could anyone possibly believe these donations didn’t help get a meeting with Clinton?”

