He didn’t get the memo about social change.

Via WAFB:

Bond has been set at $25,000 for a man who was arrested for allegedly making threats against law enforcement and their families.

Louisiana State Police reported Thallemus Thomas, 38, of Zachary, made a post on social media that stated: “It’s time Baton Rogue u didn’t learn from the police killing n Baton Rouge.” It goes on to read, “we will find the cops and execute them if we can’t find them, we will kill one of their family members.”

Police said this communicates a circumstance dangerous to human life with the intent of causing members of the general public to be in sustained fear for their safety.

