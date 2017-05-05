Translation: now that Hillary lost we don’t need to have the riots in the street.

Via Daily Caller:

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement is slowly turning away from protests to focusing on policy to effect change in the Trump Era, according to The Washington Post Thursday.

BLM, known for its protests against the police shootings of black men, wants to focus on changing policy to resist President Donald Trump, rather than protesting in the streets.

“What people are seeing is that there are less demonstrations,” Alicia Garza, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter, told WaPo. “A lot of that is that people are channeling their energy into organizing locally, recognizing that in Trump’s America, our communities are under direct attack.”

Keep reading…